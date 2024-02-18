IDF troops, continuing their operation in the west of Khan Yunis in the south of the Gaza Strip, killed about 20 Hamas fighters and seized numerous weapons in the area of the Nasser Hospital, the IDF said on Sunday.

In the past day, troops have raided terror infrastructures, killed terrorists, and found numerous weapons in the Khan Yunis area, the military noted.

In this region, fighters of the 7th Brigade Combat Team found weapons and eliminated the roughly 20 terrorists via tank fire.

The troops also directed an IAF aircraft that targeted and killed terrorists in the area. In addition, the forces raided military buildings and located weapons, among which were explosives and a number of RPG missiles intended for use against IDF forces, the military noted. IDF troops operate in Gaza. February 17, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Operation in Nasser hospital continues

Furthermore, Commando troops continued to operate in the Nasser hospital and in the areas in its vicinity, locating weapons.

In parallel, fighters of the Paratroopers Brigade operated in a Hamas military structure, eliminating terrorists, finding safes, and confiscating weapons.

Troops of the 98th Division, in cooperation with the air force, carried out a series of strikes in Khan Yunis, where they destroyed a weapons warehouse and killed some 15 terrorists, among whom were six terrorists that came out of a terrorist infrastructure.

In the center of the strip, throughout the day, soldiers of the Nahal Brigade eliminated over ten terrorists, the military added.

During one of the operations, troops in conjunction with the air force identified a terrorist squad loading weapons on a cart and moving in the sector. The forces subsequently directed a manned aircraft from a distance that targeted and killed a number of terrorists.