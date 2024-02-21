Jerusalem Post
US says World Court must take into account Israel security concerns

By REUTERS

The United States said on Wednesday the World Court could not order the immediate withdrawal of Israeli troops from the West Bank and Gaza without taking into account Israel's security needs.

"Any movement towards Israel's withdrawal from the West Bank and Gaza requires consideration for Israel's very real security needs," Richard Visek, acting legal adviser at the US State Department, said during proceedings at the UN's highest court examining the legality of Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories.



