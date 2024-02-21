Ship abandoned in Red Sea faces unknown fate

A cargo ship abandoned four days ago in the Gulf of Aden after it was hit by missiles fired by Yemen's Houthis is still floating despite taking in water and could be towed to nearby Djibouti, industry sources said on Wednesday.

Rising concerns about shipping

Shipping risks have escalated due to repeated drone and missile strikes in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait by the Iran-aligned Houthis since November. US and British forces have responded with several strikes on Houthi facilities but have so far failed to halt the attacks. Greek-flagged bulk cargo vessel Sea Champion is docked to the port of Aden, Yemen to which it arrived after being attacked in the Red Sea in what appears to have been a mistaken missile strike by Houthi militia, February 21, 2024. (credit: FAWAZ SALMAN/REUTERS)

The crew of the Belize-flagged Rubymar abandoned the vessel after it was hit on Sunday and were rescued by another commercial ship.

The vessel was taking in water, and its operators were exploring options, the vessel's maritime security company LSS-SAPU told Reuters on Monday. The vessel's UK-registered company and Lebanese-based ship manager could not be located for further comment on Wednesday.