Palestinian Prime Minister Shtayyeh resigns from position - report

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh has submitted his resignation to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Israeli media reported Monday morning. Shtayyeh, a member of ruling party Fatah's Central Committee, has been Palestinian prime minister since 2019. Sky News Arabia reported that the Palestinian government could resign within days on Sunday, citing Palestinian sources, as Gaza-ruling Hamas had approved the formation of a technocratic government alongside the Palestinian Authority, whose mission is to rebuild Gaza and restore security to the Strip after the war with Israel.

Reports also stated that the new government will not be affiliated with any Palestinian political party, where professional independents will take over government management during an initial transitional phase until elections can be held at a later time. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas addresses the 78th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 21, 2023. (credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)

Sky News Arabia has also indicated in its reporting the initial acceptance of Hamas to join the Palestine Liberation Organization, provided that there will be an eventual outcome of a Palestinian state according to the 1967 boundaries.

Hamas involvement

Much of these whisperings are a result of meetings held by the Hamas delegation in Cairo two months ago, where discussions were held regarding the rebuilding and management of the Gaza Strip post-war. The parties in attendance debated the establishment of Palestinian committees as a first step towards rebuilding the PLO, removing Mahmoud Abbas from Palestinian politics, and establishing a government of technocrats in the PA.

Other news sources have reported on these developments. The Washington Post reported on a plan to establish a Palestinian state, which is being formulated by the US and other Arab states. This plan would see the creation of a Palestinian state and peace-building efforts between Israelis and Palestinians, and according to some sources, it could be unveiled in the coming weeks.

In recent years, Israel has resisted the creation or acknowledgment of a Palestinian state. Just last week, an overwhelming number of Members of the Knesset voted against the recognition of a unilateral Palestinian state. The vote was passed by 99 MKs including some from the opposition.