Hostage families plan a 4-day march from Gaza border to Jerusalem

The Hostage and Missing Families Forum announced that the families of the hostages are inviting the public to a "giant march" that will last four days from the Gaza border to Jerusalem, Ynet reported.

This march will occur amid ongoing hostage negotiations. The march will begin on Wednesday from the Re'im parking lot, and pass through Sderot, where the families will hold a ceremony near the police station in the city.

Then, the march will continue to Kiryat Gat, Beit Guvrin, and Beit Shemesh. The march will end on Saturday in Jerusalem. The forum said that "the return of the hostages is the national duty of the entire people of Israel."