Inmates in the maximum security Magen-Nitzan Prison in Ramla injured two Israel Prison Service guards in a brawl, the IPS said Tuesday.

Guards broke into the cell of the inmates involved in the assault, using pepper spray to contain the riot. All inmates involved in the attack will be reprimanded, IPS said.

Two guards, one of whom was the target of the assault, were rushed to Kaplan Medical Center in Rehovot,