US VP Harris: Israel must do more to boost aid into Gaza

US Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday called on the Israeli government to do more to increase the flow of aid into Gaza, saying the Gazans were suffering from a humanitarian catastrophe in which the conditions were inhumane.

Speaking in Selma, Alabama, at a commemoration of "Bloody Sunday," when state troopers beat peaceful protesters, Harris also said there must be an immediate ceasefire in Gaza that would secure the release of hostages that Hamas kidnapped while allowing more aid to get inside Gaza.