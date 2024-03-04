DM Yoav Gallant meets with US CENTCOM commander

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant met with US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander General Michael “Erik” Kurilla on Monday, discussing regional tensions and attacks by Iranian proxies.

Important discussion with US @CENTCOM Commander General Kurilla about rising regional challenges as a result of Iranian aggression via proxies. We underscored the importance of close cooperation between US and Israeli forces to ensuring regional stability and security. pic.twitter.com/RbIeRfOYtt — יואב גלנט - Yoav Gallant (@yoavgallant) March 4, 2024

“I held an important discussion with US CENTCOM Commander, General Kurilla, about rising regional challenges as a result of Iranian aggression via proxies. We underscored the importance of close cooperation between US and Israeli forces to ensuring regional stability and security," said Gallant.

"I thanked the General for his leadership and commitment to the powerful bond between our militaries, defense establishments and nations. We are fighting to defend our freedom and our common values.“