Israeli government spokesman Eylon Levy gave a press conference on Tuesday, where heavy emphasis was placed on deradicalizing the Gaza Strip and the delivery of aid to Palestinian civilians.

The war with end with defeat of Hamas," he said. "We can't accept a neighbor with genocidal goals against us. We need deradicalization in Gaza for a pathway towards peace with full recognition of Israel."

Levy also noted that Israel's desire to see aid reach Palestinian civilians without Hamas stealing it.