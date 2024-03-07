Netanyahu: Israel will push on with Gaza war on Hamas, including in Rafah

Israel will push on with its offensive against Hamas, including into the southern Gaza city of Rafah, despite growing international pressure to stop, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday.

Netanyahu has vowed to destroy Hamas after its terrorists attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people and abducting 253. More than 30,000 people have been killed in Gaza during Israel's subsequent offensive, Hamas health authorities estimate, prompting worldwide criticism and condemnation.

"There is international pressure and it's growing, but particularly when the international pressure rises, we must close ranks, we need to stand together against the attempts to stop the war," he said.

Attempts to blame Israel for Oct.7

Addressing a graduation ceremony at a training school for Israeli army officers, Netanyahu also said Israel must push back against a "calculated attempt" to blame it for Hamas' crimes. Palestinians burn tires during a protest against Hamas in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on February 28, 2024 (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)

He added that Israel would operate throughout Gaza, "including Rafah, the last Hamas stronghold."

"Whoever tells us not to act in Rafah is telling us to lose the war and that will not happen," Netanyahu said.