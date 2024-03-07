Jerusalem Post
New NATO member Sweden now enjoys alliance protection, Stoltenberg says

By REUTERS

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg hailed Sweden's joining the alliance on Thursday as "historic," saying the Nordic country now had the ultimate guarantee of security.

Sweden became NATO's newest member upon depositing its instrument of accession to the North Atlantic Treaty with the Government of the United States in Washington.

"After over 200 years of non-alignment, Sweden now enjoys the protection granted under Article 5, the ultimate guarantee of Allies’ freedom and security," Stoltenberg said in a statement on X.

"Sweden brings with it capable armed forces and a first-class defense industry. Sweden’s accession makes NATO stronger, Sweden safer, and the whole Alliance more secure," he added.

With Sweden’s accession, NATO now counts 32 countries among its members.

