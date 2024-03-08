Killed by US aid: Five Gazans dead after being struck by airdropped packages

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MARCH 8, 2024 14:54
A picture released on March 7, 2024, by the Jordanian Armed Forces website shows what it said was aid being air-dropped over Gaza, in an operation it said was being carried out with the participation of Egypt, the United States, France, Netherlands and Belgium. (photo credit: JORDAN ARMED FORCES/Handout via REUTERS)
A picture released on March 7, 2024, by the Jordanian Armed Forces website shows what it said was aid being air-dropped over Gaza, in an operation it said was being carried out with the participation of Egypt, the United States, France, Netherlands and Belgium.
At least five people in Gaza have been reported dead on Friday afternoon after being hit by aid packages airdropped by the US, according to Israeli media citing Gaza reports.

According to the reports, the parachutes on the humanitarian aid packages did not open.

Aside from those killed, it has been reported that several others have been injured by the fall of the aid packages. 

Sending humanitarian aid to Gaza

Over the last week, the United States Army has been coordinating with France, Egypt, and Jordan to drop humanitarian aid into Gaza. 

During this time, more than 70,000 meals have been delivered to citizens in the northern Gaza Strip.



