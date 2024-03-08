Killed by US aid: Five Gazans dead after being struck by airdropped packages

At least five people in Gaza have been reported dead on Friday afternoon after being hit by aid packages airdropped by the US, according to Israeli media citing Gaza reports.

According to the reports, the parachutes on the humanitarian aid packages did not open.

Aside from those killed, it has been reported that several others have been injured by the fall of the aid packages.

⚡️The parachutes of some of the aid packages dropped from US cargo planes to Gaza this morning did not open. —There are dead and injured people as a result of heavy aid packages falling on civilians. — It is reported that at least 2 civilians died. pic.twitter.com/Kqr1GgzL1U — UK R REPORT (@UKR_Report) March 8, 2024

Sending humanitarian aid to Gaza

Over the last week, the United States Army has been coordinating with France, Egypt, and Jordan to drop humanitarian aid into Gaza.

During this time, more than 70,000 meals have been delivered to citizens in the northern Gaza Strip.