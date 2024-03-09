Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Haredi draft would prevent IDF service extension, Yair Lapid says

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Opposition head MK Yair Lapid said that "If the 66,000  army-aged haredim (ultra-Orthodox Jews) drafted, the IDF would not need to extend mandatory and reserve service lengths," during an opposition rally at Maccabit Bridge, near Petah Tikvah, on Saturday.

He also posted footage from the rally on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "We will win together is only if we draft together."

IDF commander killed in southern Gaza battle, Israeli military announces
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2024 08:26 PM
Ben-Gvir says security cant handle increased Temple Mount traffic
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2024 07:21 PM
28 drones downed over Red Sea by US and coalition forces
By REUTERS
03/09/2024 07:18 PM
IDF blows up Hezbollah military headquarters in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2024 07:08 PM
Britain shot down two Houthi drones, defense minister states
By REUTERS
03/09/2024 06:26 PM
Egypt's Abdel Fattah El-Sisi: Gaza reconstruction will cost $90 billion
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2024 06:06 PM
UN Palestinian refugee agency at 'risk of death', UNRWA chief says
By REUTERS
03/09/2024 02:38 PM
Former commissioner Aharonishki: Ben-Gvir a thief
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2024 12:55 PM
IDF troops eliminate over 20 terrorists in Khan Yunis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2024 10:37 AM
IDF strikes terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip, reports of casualties
By MAARIV ONLINE
03/09/2024 09:09 AM
US Navy shoots down 15 UAVs in Red Sea area, CENTCOM says
By REUTERS
03/09/2024 07:57 AM
Woman in her 30s shot dead in Haifa
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2024 06:08 AM
US strikes against Houthi missiles in Yemen, CENTCOM says
By REUTERS
03/09/2024 05:37 AM
Heavy gunfire near Haiti's National Palace in Port-au-Prince
By REUTERS
03/09/2024 03:24 AM
Biden concerned with east Jerusalem violence if ceasefire isn't reached
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2024 12:53 AM