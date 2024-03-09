Haredi draft would prevent IDF service extension, Yair Lapid says

Opposition head MK Yair Lapid said that "If the 66,000 army-aged haredim (ultra-Orthodox Jews) drafted, the IDF would not need to extend mandatory and reserve service lengths," during an opposition rally at Maccabit Bridge, near Petah Tikvah, on Saturday.

He also posted footage from the rally on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "We will win together is only if we draft together."