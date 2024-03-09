Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Students at Brooklyn high school accused of spreading antisemitism

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Students at Origins High School in Brooklyn have been implicated in spreading antisemitic sentiments, with accusations including expressing admiration for Hitler and making Nazi salutes.

This behavior, as reported by the New York Post, appears to be influenced by both social media and, in some cases, family environments. A disturbing video circulating on Instagram showed youths performing Nazi gestures at Jewish boys in a park. The school, which has a diverse student body, including a significant percentage of Muslim students from Middle Eastern backgrounds, has been criticized for not adequately addressing these incidents.

Allegations of bias, including the removal of an Israeli flag from a classroom, have been downplayed by school officials, according to the report. According to the New York Post, the Department of Education's response has been deemed insufficient by critics, who argue that more decisive action is necessary to combat this wave of hate. The local Muslim community's leaders have distanced themselves from these attitudes, attributing them to the influence of social media rather than teachings from the community. Meanwhile, some students rationalize the behavior as an extreme form of protest related to the "Free Palestine" movement.

Israel Police declare anti-gov't protests illegal amid violence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2024 09:26 PM
28 drones downed over Red Sea by US and coalition forces
By REUTERS
03/09/2024 07:18 PM
IDF blows up Hezbollah military headquarters in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2024 07:08 PM
Britain shot down two Houthi drones, defense minister states
By REUTERS
03/09/2024 06:26 PM
Haredi draft would prevent IDF service extension, Yair Lapid says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2024 06:20 PM
Egypt's Abdel Fattah El-Sisi: Gaza reconstruction will cost $90 billion
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2024 06:06 PM
UN Palestinian refugee agency at 'risk of death', UNRWA chief says
By REUTERS
03/09/2024 02:38 PM
Former commissioner Aharonishki: Ben-Gvir a thief
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2024 12:55 PM
IDF troops eliminate over 20 terrorists in Khan Yunis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2024 10:37 AM
IDF strikes terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip, reports of casualties
By MAARIV ONLINE
03/09/2024 09:09 AM
US Navy shoots down 15 UAVs in Red Sea area, CENTCOM says
By REUTERS
03/09/2024 07:57 AM
Woman in her 30s shot dead in Haifa
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2024 06:08 AM
US strikes against Houthi missiles in Yemen, CENTCOM says
By REUTERS
03/09/2024 05:37 AM
Heavy gunfire near Haiti's National Palace in Port-au-Prince
By REUTERS
03/09/2024 03:24 AM
Biden concerned with east Jerusalem violence if ceasefire isn't reached
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2024 12:53 AM