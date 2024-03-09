Students at Brooklyn high school accused of spreading antisemitism

Students at Origins High School in Brooklyn have been implicated in spreading antisemitic sentiments, with accusations including expressing admiration for Hitler and making Nazi salutes.

This behavior, as reported by the New York Post, appears to be influenced by both social media and, in some cases, family environments. A disturbing video circulating on Instagram showed youths performing Nazi gestures at Jewish boys in a park. The school, which has a diverse student body, including a significant percentage of Muslim students from Middle Eastern backgrounds, has been criticized for not adequately addressing these incidents.

Allegations of bias, including the removal of an Israeli flag from a classroom, have been downplayed by school officials, according to the report. According to the New York Post, the Department of Education's response has been deemed insufficient by critics, who argue that more decisive action is necessary to combat this wave of hate. The local Muslim community's leaders have distanced themselves from these attitudes, attributing them to the influence of social media rather than teachings from the community. Meanwhile, some students rationalize the behavior as an extreme form of protest related to the "Free Palestine" movement.