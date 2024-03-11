Jerusalem Post
Smotrich: 'Chief of Staff must stop round of military appointments'

JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The mandate of the IDF's high command after the October 7 failure is to manage the war, and that's it," Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said at a faction meeting on Monday. 

"It is not a mandate to design the new and revised IDF. I call on the Chief of Staff to stop the round of appointments. This is not the time," he added.

The minister also said, "Now there is a war, and I fully support the IDF at all levels and ranks even when I do not agree with everything. 

Regarding the amended war budget, which is set to be brought for approval at the Knesset plenum, Smotrich said, "I expect the opposition to understand the magnitude of the hour and not oppose a responsible budget that supports the war measures. A vote against the budget is like a vote against a continuation of the fighting and civil resilience."

