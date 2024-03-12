Pentagon: Three US Army ships en route to Gaza coast for humanitarian efforts

NEW YORK - The Pentagon announced Tuesday afternoon that three US Army vessels departed for the Gaza coast, beginning the process of building a temporary pier to ramp up humanitarian assistance.

The Pentagon has not yet said specifically where the pier will be established. The ships are "carrying the equipment and supplies needed to support this mission. Once in theater, these vessels and their crews will establish a roll-on-roll-off pier capability that allows ship-to-shore humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza," Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Maj. Gen Pat Ryder said during a news briefing.

Ryder indicated that there will be no Pentagon efforts in the region other than assisting in delivering humanitarian aid. The pier will be operational "within 60 days-ish," Ryder said.