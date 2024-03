The US military said on Wednesday it had destroyed four unmanned aerial systems and one surface-to-air missile in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

US Central Command said on the social media site X that the strikes came after Houthi militants fired an anti-ship ballistic missile into the Gulf of Aden.

