IDF, IAF eliminate 25 terrorists over the past day in Gaza

JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Israeli Air Force, in cooperation with IDF ground forces, killed about 25 terrorists over the past day in Khan Yunis and Nuseirat, according to Israeli media reports.

Givati ​​combat units identified two terrorists entering and leaving a terrorist base, and an aircraft attacked and destroyed both of them in a precise attack in Khan Yunis.

The 215th combat brigade killed about 15 terrorists in the Nusirat area as well. The Nahal Brigade continues to operate in the center of the Gaza Strip and has killed about ten terrorists over the past day.



