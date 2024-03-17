Jerusalem Post
Egypt, Europe rejects Israel's plans to invade Rafah, Sisi says

By REUTERS

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday that Gaza was facing famine and there had to be a rapid ceasefire agreement in the war between Israel and Hamas.

"Gaza is facing famine and we cannot accept this," von der Leyen told reporters, speaking in Cairo after signing a strategic partnership agreement with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

"It is critical to achieve an agreement on a ceasefire rapidly now that frees the hostages and allows more humanitarian aid to reach Gaza."

Sisi said that Egypt and European leaders have agreed to reject an Israeli military operation in Rafah.

Hostage families protest outside IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/17/2024 07:08 PM
Germany Scholz to Netanyahu: We can't watch Palestinians starve
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/17/2024 06:40 PM
Knesset to establish committee for victims of sexual violence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/17/2024 03:51 PM
Crash involving passenger bus, fuel truck kills 21 in Afghanistan
By REUTERS
03/17/2024 12:24 PM
IDF troops arrest suspects in West Bank in overnight operation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/17/2024 12:22 PM
Petrol bomb thrown at Russian embassy in Moldova
By REUTERS
03/17/2024 12:18 PM
Biden campaign raises over $53m. in February fundraising
By REUTERS
03/17/2024 11:07 AM
Smotrich slams changes in IDF high command
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/17/2024 10:35 AM
Soldier seriously wounded in central Gaza, receiving treatment
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/17/2024 06:12 AM
One dead after Ukrainian drone attack on refinery - Russia
By REUTERS
03/17/2024 03:32 AM
US military says it intercepted a Houthi drone in the Red Sea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , REUTERS
03/17/2024 02:35 AM
Syrian soldier injured in Israeli strike, Syrian army says
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/17/2024 01:36 AM
IDF took down suspicious target above the sea near Acre
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/17/2024 01:19 AM
Govt to approve retired chief justice to civil service committee
By WALLA!
03/17/2024 12:32 AM
Reports of Israeli activity in Damascus area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/17/2024 12:27 AM