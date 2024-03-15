Over 100 tons of humanitarian aid delivered to Gaza port

A ship carrying humanitarian aid from the World Central Kitchen (WCK) organization, led by the United Arab Emirates, arrived at Gaza's maritime humanitarian port, the IDF announced on Friday.

According to the announcement, the ship contained 130 pallets of humanitarian equipment and 115 tons of food and water, which were transferred to 12 trucks belonging to the WCK organization, which will distribute them to the northern area of ​​the Gaza Strip.

This delivery was done in coordination with the Unit for Coordination of Government Operations in the Territories, in accordance with the guidance of state officials on the subject. IDF troops on land and at sea have been deployed in place to secure the space. Humanitarian aid from Cyprus arrives in Gaza. March 15, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

This operation was part of the overall humanitarian effort led by the United Arab Emirates to the Gaza Strip in coordination with Israel.

IDF assures that the entrance of aid does not undermine Israel's security

The IDF stated that the vessel and the aid itself underwent a comprehensive security check.

"We emphasize that the entrance of humanitarian aid does not affect the efficacy of the maritime security blockade," the IDF added.