Israel is provoking famine in Gaza, EU's Borrell says

By REUTERS
Updated: MARCH 18, 2024 12:29

Israel is provoking famine in Gaza and using starvation as a weapon of war, the EU's foreign policy Chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

"In Gaza we are no longer on the brink of famine, we are in a state of famine, affecting thousands of people," Borrell said at the opening of a conference on humanitarian aid for Gaza in Brussels.

"This is unacceptable. Starvation is used as a weapon of war. Israel is provoking famine."

Meanwhile, the head of UNRWA, the UN agency that provides services to Palestinians in Gaza as well as elsewhere, said on Monday that the hunger in Gaza is "man-made."

The crisis can be resolved and reversed through proper political will and Gaza can be "flooded" with food through the crossings, UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini added during a press conference in Cairo with Egyptian foreign minister Sameh Shoukry.

