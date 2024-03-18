Antisemitic UK man sentenced to over 2 years for encouraging terrorism online

An antisemitic Devon man was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison for encouraging terrorism online and possessing documents useful to a person seeking to engage in terrorism, the Winchester Crown Court ruled on Friday.

Harry, Parris, 22, pled guilty to making inciting posts and collecting terrorist information on Telegram and BitChute. He committed the acts in Bittaford between 2019 and 2021, during the coronavirus pandemic.

Parris was noted to suffer from Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

"You insulted many sections of society including Jews, Christians, black people, Africans, gypsies and those from east Asia," said Judge Jane Miller. "You glorified the Nazis suggesting all Jews and gypsies should be exterminated."