Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Antisemitic UK man sentenced to over 2 years for encouraging terrorism online

By MICHAEL STARR

An antisemitic Devon man was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison for encouraging terrorism online and possessing documents useful to a person seeking to engage in terrorism, the Winchester Crown Court ruled on Friday.

Harry, Parris, 22, pled guilty to making inciting posts and collecting terrorist information on Telegram and BitChute. He committed the acts in Bittaford between 2019 and 2021, during the coronavirus pandemic.

Parris was noted to suffer from Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

"You insulted many sections of society including Jews, Christians, black people, Africans, gypsies and those from east Asia," said Judge Jane Miller. "You glorified the Nazis suggesting all Jews and gypsies should be exterminated."

WHO chief voices concern over Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital
By REUTERS
03/18/2024 02:45 PM
IDF, Shin Bet kill Hamas interior ministry ops chief
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
03/18/2024 02:06 PM
Famine expected by May in Gaza, says UN-backed report
By REUTERS
03/18/2024 01:36 PM
Kiryat Yam resident arrested on suspicion of rape
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/18/2024 01:29 PM
IDF announces name of fallen soldier
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/18/2024 12:03 PM
Borrell seeks approval for military aid to Ukraine at EU summit
By REUTERS
03/18/2024 11:46 AM
Trump 2024 campaign might tap Paul Manafort - Washington Post
By REUTERS
03/18/2024 11:28 AM
Israel is provoking famine in Gaza, EU's Borrell says
By REUTERS
03/18/2024 11:09 AM
Israel to offer six-week Gaza truce for 40 hostages in Qatar talks
By REUTERS
03/18/2024 10:27 AM
IDF fighter jets target Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/18/2024 10:16 AM
Pakistani airstrike killed eight, Taliban says
By REUTERS
03/18/2024 09:14 AM
Suspected arson at a synagogue in Kfar Saba
By WALLA!
03/18/2024 08:58 AM
Nine arrested in operation against crime carried out in Ramle
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/18/2024 08:45 AM
Kim Jong Un congratulates Vladimir Putin on re-election
By REUTERS
03/18/2024 07:33 AM
Suspicious aerial object falls north of Eilat - IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/18/2024 02:05 AM