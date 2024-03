Four people sustained light injuries after a car exploded in Karmiel on Monday, the National Fire and Rescue Authority announced.

They received initial treatment from paramedics and were evacuated for further treatment.

The National Fire and Rescue Authority said that at 4:30 p.m. a loud explosion was heard on Harushot Street in Karmiel.

Firefighters at a nearby station heard the explosion and saw the smoke. Subsequently, four crews were rushed to the scene.