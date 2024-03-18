IAF jets attack Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

Fighter jets struck a Hezbollah military structure in the Meiss Ej Jabal area after terrorists were detected entering it, the military said on Monday.

An additional Hezbollah military structure was targeted by jets in the Odaisseh area.

Earlier on Monday, the IDF struck observation posts in Kafr Kila, the military added.

Furthermore, in response to launches towards the Yiftah, Mount Dov, and Manara regions, the IDF attacked the sources of the fire, the military concluded.