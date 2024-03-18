Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IAF jets attack Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MARCH 18, 2024 18:59

Fighter jets struck a Hezbollah military structure in the Meiss Ej Jabal area after terrorists were detected entering it, the military said on Monday. 

An additional Hezbollah military structure was targeted by jets in the Odaisseh area.

Earlier on Monday, the IDF struck observation posts in Kafr Kila, the military added. 

Furthermore, in response to launches towards the Yiftah, Mount Dov, and Manara regions, the IDF attacked the sources of the fire, the military concluded. 

IDF detects and attacks Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon. March 18, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit).


Related Tags
Israeli airstrike in Gaza - night - Headline
Four people lightly injured after car explodes in Karmiel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/18/2024 07:34 PM
Hostage deal meeting set to happen Monday night - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/18/2024 07:31 PM
Netanyahu and Biden discuss operation in Rafah, Gaza aid
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/18/2024 06:18 PM
Netanyahu and Biden are currently speaking
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/18/2024 04:12 PM
WHO chief voices concern over Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital
By REUTERS
03/18/2024 02:45 PM
Antisemitic UK man sentenced to over 2 years for encouraging terrorism
By MICHAEL STARR
03/18/2024 02:11 PM
Famine expected by May in Gaza, says UN-backed report
By REUTERS
03/18/2024 01:36 PM
Kiryat Yam resident arrested on suspicion of rape
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/18/2024 01:29 PM
IDF announces name of fallen soldier
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/18/2024 12:03 PM
Borrell seeks approval for military aid to Ukraine at EU summit
By REUTERS
03/18/2024 11:46 AM
Trump 2024 campaign might tap Paul Manafort - Washington Post
By REUTERS
03/18/2024 11:28 AM
Israel is provoking famine in Gaza, EU's Borrell says
By REUTERS
03/18/2024 11:09 AM
Israel to offer six-week Gaza truce for 40 hostages in Qatar talks
By REUTERS
03/18/2024 10:27 AM
IDF fighter jets target Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/18/2024 10:16 AM
Pakistani airstrike killed eight, Taliban says
By REUTERS
03/18/2024 09:14 AM