Hostage deal meeting set to happen Monday night - report

The meeting between delegates from Israel and Egypt to discuss the hostage deal in Doha with the Qatari Prime Minister is expected to take place Monday night, according to a report published in the New York Times.

"A meeting was scheduled to take place on Monday involving the Israelis, Egyptian officials, and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani of Qatar, according to a person with knowledge of the talks, who requested anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to speak publicly," the report stated.

"Qatar and Egypt have acted as intermediaries, in part because negotiators for Israel and Hamas do not talk directly with each other," the report concluded.