Hostage deal meeting set to happen Monday night - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The meeting between delegates from Israel and Egypt to discuss the hostage deal in Doha with the Qatari Prime Minister is expected to take place Monday night, according to a report published in the New York Times. 

"A meeting was scheduled to take place on Monday involving the Israelis, Egyptian officials, and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani of Qatar, according to a person with knowledge of the talks, who requested anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to speak publicly," the report stated.

"Qatar and Egypt have acted as intermediaries, in part because negotiators for Israel and Hamas do not talk directly with each other," the report concluded. 

Four people lightly injured after car explodes in Karmiel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/18/2024 07:34 PM
IAF jets attack Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/18/2024 06:58 PM
Netanyahu and Biden discuss operation in Rafah, Gaza aid
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/18/2024 06:18 PM
Netanyahu and Biden are currently speaking
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/18/2024 04:12 PM
WHO chief voices concern over Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital
By REUTERS
03/18/2024 02:45 PM
Antisemitic UK man sentenced to over 2 years for encouraging terrorism
By MICHAEL STARR
03/18/2024 02:11 PM
Famine expected by May in Gaza, says UN-backed report
By REUTERS
03/18/2024 01:36 PM
Kiryat Yam resident arrested on suspicion of rape
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/18/2024 01:29 PM
IDF announces name of fallen soldier
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/18/2024 12:03 PM
Borrell seeks approval for military aid to Ukraine at EU summit
By REUTERS
03/18/2024 11:46 AM
Trump 2024 campaign might tap Paul Manafort - Washington Post
By REUTERS
03/18/2024 11:28 AM
Israel is provoking famine in Gaza, EU's Borrell says
By REUTERS
03/18/2024 11:09 AM
Israel to offer six-week Gaza truce for 40 hostages in Qatar talks
By REUTERS
03/18/2024 10:27 AM
IDF fighter jets target Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/18/2024 10:16 AM
Pakistani airstrike killed eight, Taliban says
By REUTERS
03/18/2024 09:14 AM