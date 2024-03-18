Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told US President Joe Biden in a call on Monday that he will send an interagency team to Washington to discuss a potential military operation in Gaza's southern city of Rafah, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said.
Israel to send interagency team to Washington to discuss Rafah, US adviser says
