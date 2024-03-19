A military source told Walla that the IDF's activity is focused not only on the Shifa Hospital but also on its surroundings, as it is estimated that dozens more terrorists could be hiding in the area.
IDF assessment: Dozens of terrorists are still hiding in Shifa Hospital and surrounding areas
