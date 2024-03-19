Jerusalem Post
IDF assessment: Dozens of terrorists are still hiding in Shifa Hospital and surrounding areas

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

A military source told Walla that the IDF's activity is focused not only on the Shifa Hospital but also on its surroundings, as it is estimated that dozens more terrorists could be hiding in the area.

Explosions heard in vicinity of Syrian capital- Lebanese media
By REUTERS
03/19/2024 01:35 AM
N. Korea's Kim oversees firing drills with 'super-large' rocket launcher
By REUTERS
03/19/2024 01:15 AM
Trudeau raises concern over Israel's planned offensive in Rafah
By REUTERS
03/18/2024 11:37 PM
US officials to brief senators Wednesday on threats posed by TikTok
By REUTERS
03/18/2024 10:18 PM
Israel to send interagency team to Washington to discuss Rafah, US says
By REUTERS
03/18/2024 08:40 PM
EU Foreign Ministers approve sanctions on violent West Bank settlers
By REUTERS
03/18/2024 07:55 PM
Four people lightly injured after car explodes in Karmiel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/18/2024 07:34 PM
Hostage deal meeting set to happen Monday night - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/18/2024 07:31 PM
IAF jets attack Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/18/2024 06:58 PM
Netanyahu and Biden are currently speaking
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/18/2024 04:12 PM
WHO chief voices concern over Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital
By REUTERS
03/18/2024 02:45 PM
Antisemitic UK man sentenced to over 2 years for encouraging terrorism
By MICHAEL STARR
03/18/2024 02:11 PM
Famine expected by May in Gaza, says UN-backed report
By REUTERS
03/18/2024 01:36 PM
Kiryat Yam resident arrested on suspicion of rape
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/18/2024 01:29 PM
IDF announces name of fallen soldier
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/18/2024 12:03 PM