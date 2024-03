The IDF's central command established a special team to locate tunnels in the West Bank, Ynet reported on Tuesday.

The team includes military engineering and intelligence experts, along with civilian professionals who are assessing the situation in conjunction with intelligence information, the report added.

This comes amid reports by residents of Bat Hefer hearing digging in the area.

Ynet further added that the examinations have uncovered five shafts so far, but they have not led to tunnels.