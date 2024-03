The Israel Prize in the revival and civic heroism category will be awarded to Menachem Kalmanson and Ithiel Zohar, the "Elchanan Team," Education Minister Yoav Kisch announced on Tuesday.

On October 7, Zohar, Kalmanson and Kalmanson's brother Elchanan headed from Otniel to the Gaza border communities, where they saved dozens of residents of Kibbutz Be'eri, returning repeatedly to the attacked kibbutz to rescue people.

During one of the rescues, Elchanan was killed by a terrorist.