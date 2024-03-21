Jerusalem Post
EU leaders will call for sustainable ceasefire in Gaza, Borrell says

By REUTERS

EU leaders will call for a sustainable ceasefire in Gaza at their summit in Brussels on Thursday, the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said. "Today the Council goes much further" than in previous months, Borrell said before the summit.

"Asking for a sustainable ceasefire, certainly also asking for the freedom of hostages, but showing a strong concern for the situation of the people in Gaza, which is unacceptable," Borrell called on Israel to ensure more aid reaches Gaza and hoped EU leaders would do the same.

"They are starving. So I hope that the council will send a strong message to Israel, stop blocking, stop preventing the food to come into Gaza and take care of the civilians," he said. "Certainly Israel has the right to defend, [but] not to revenge."

Russian, Belarusian, US collaborative spacecraft launch is cancelled
By REUTERS
03/21/2024 03:41 PM
Houthis assure China and Russia safe passage in Red Sea
By REUTERS
03/21/2024 03:30 PM
Ministerial talks: Saudi FM in Cairo, Blinken discusses Gaza
By REUTERS
03/21/2024 03:27 PM
Russian court rejects medical malpractice case from Navalny's mother
By REUTERS
03/21/2024 01:21 PM
Russia says it has captured the village of Tonenke in eastern Ukraine
By REUTERS
03/21/2024 12:45 PM
In Egypt, Blinken and Sisi discuss Gaza hostage negotiations
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2024 12:42 PM
High Court rules female couples written on children's birth certificates
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2024 11:47 AM
Vessel reports shots fired near Yemen's Nishtun, Ambrey says
By REUTERS
03/21/2024 11:29 AM
Russia hands over six children to Ukraine with Qatar's mediation -TASS
By REUTERS
03/21/2024 11:17 AM
Russia's FSB detains man, says he was plotting against Russian army
By REUTERS
03/21/2024 11:08 AM
Three killed, several wounded in targeted attack in Khan Yunis - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2024 10:48 AM
IAEA's Birol: Nuclear power necessary to reach climate goals
By REUTERS
03/21/2024 10:29 AM
Biden references Palestinian suffering in Persian New Year greeting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2024 10:29 AM
Blinken meets with Saudi Crown Prince to discuss Gaza
By REUTERS
03/21/2024 10:27 AM
Three killed, 12 injured in Afghanistan blast - police
By REUTERS
03/21/2024 10:25 AM