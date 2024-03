Police officers from Petah Tikvah have detained a resident of Or Yehuda on suspicion he attacked another person with a hammer on the road in Petah Tikvah, according to a police spokesperson.

"The driver of the vehicle confronted a scooter rider over the use of the road, and during the fight, the driver of the vehicle, a resident of Or Yehuda about 60 years old, attacked the scooter rider," police said.