The son of Eurovision stars Orna and Moshe Datz has died on Thursday from seizures caused by epilepsy, the family announced in press statement.

"Our eldest son, Omer Datz, was found dead today from a seizure of epilepsy. The shock and pain are unbearable, we thank you for considering our private grief. Thank you, Datz family."

Orna and Moshe placed third in Eurovision 1991 as part of the group "Duo Datz", they were also married from 1985 until 2006.