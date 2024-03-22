Jerusalem Post
France to work on new UN Gaza ceasefire resolution after Russian and Chinese veto, Macron says

By REUTERS

France will work on a new United Nations resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza following the Russian and Chinese veto against a resolution proposed by the United States, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.

"Following Russia's and China's veto a few minutes ago, we are going to resume work on the basis of the French draft resolution in the Security Council and work with our American, European and Arab partners to reach an agreement," Macron said at end of a European Union leaders' summit in Brussels.

France's foreign ministry said on Thursday it had started drafting a resolution with diplomats, saying they would put a draft forward if the U.S. resolution did not pass.



