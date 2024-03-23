FM Katz: UN has become antisemitic, anti-Israeli body, emboldens terror

Foreign Minister Israel Katz said in a Saturday statement on X, formerly Twitter, that under the leadership of Antonio Guterres, "The UN has become an antisemitic and anti-Israeli body that shelters and emboldens terror."

Katz noted, "The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stood today on the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing and blamed Israel for the humanitarian situation in Gaza, without condemning in any way the Hamas-ISIS terrorists who plunder humanitarian aid, without condemning UNRWA that cooperates with terrorists - and without calling for the immediate, unconditional release of all Israeli hostages."

The UN Secretary-General has not visited Israel since the war with Hamas in Gaza has started.