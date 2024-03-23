Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

FM Katz: UN has become antisemitic, anti-Israeli body, emboldens terror

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MARCH 23, 2024 16:44

Foreign Minister Israel Katz said in a Saturday statement on X, formerly Twitter, that under the leadership of Antonio Guterres, "The UN has become an antisemitic and anti-Israeli body that shelters and emboldens terror."

Katz noted, "The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stood today on the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing and blamed Israel for the humanitarian situation in Gaza, without condemning in any way the Hamas-ISIS terrorists who plunder humanitarian aid, without condemning UNRWA that cooperates with terrorists - and without calling for the immediate, unconditional release of all Israeli hostages." 

The UN Secretary-General has not visited Israel since the war with Hamas in Gaza has started.



Related Tags
United Nations Headline
Putin vows punishment for all those responsible for concert attack
By REUTERS
03/23/2024 02:55 PM
UN chief calls blocked aid for Gaza a moral outrage
By REUTERS
03/23/2024 02:35 PM
IDF makes arrests in the West Bank, maps home of Friday terrorist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2024 01:48 PM
Russia's FSB: Moscow shooting attackers had contacts in Ukraine - Ifax
By REUTERS
03/23/2024 11:08 AM
Turkey says it hits 12 Kurdish terrorists in northern Iraq
By REUTERS
03/23/2024 10:53 AM
FSB tells Putin: 11 detained after concert attack -report
By REUTERS
03/23/2024 10:16 AM
Two suspects in Moscow attack detained after car chase - lawmaker
By REUTERS
03/23/2024 09:43 AM
Israeli firefighters rescue two dogs from a house fire in North
By MAARIV ONLINE
03/23/2024 08:11 AM
Three children among victims of concert attack near Moscow - RIA
By REUTERS
03/23/2024 08:06 AM
16-year-old shot and killed in Tamra in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2024 05:12 AM
Spain won't recognize Palestinian statehood without European partnership
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2024 12:57 AM
Qualcomm ends bid to buy Israel's Autotalks after antitrust probe
By REUTERS
03/22/2024 09:57 PM
UN urges Israel: lift Gaza aid barriers now
By REUTERS
03/22/2024 07:42 PM
Hostile aircraft intrusion sirens sound in northern Israel, false alarm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/22/2024 07:36 PM
Maersk will avoid Red Sea despite EU security operation
By REUTERS
03/22/2024 06:23 PM