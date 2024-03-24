Gunmen storm police station in Armenian capital Yerevan - news agencies report

The Interfax news agency reported earlier on Sunday, citing local media, that the gunmen might belong to the Combat Brotherhood organization.

By REUTERS
Updated: MARCH 24, 2024 17:01
Protesters gather near the government building, after Azerbaijan launched a military operation in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Yerevan, Armenia, September 19, 2023 (photo credit: Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS)
Protesters gather near the government building, after Azerbaijan launched a military operation in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Yerevan, Armenia, September 19, 2023
(photo credit: Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS)

Three armed men on Sunday tried to attack a police station in the Nor-Nork district of Yerevan, the Armenian capital, Armenia's interior ministry said.

According to preliminary information, two of the three men had been wounded as result of hand grenades they were carrying detonating, it said.

The third man was reported to still be outside the police station with a grenade.

‘DIFFERENT FROM our neighbors’: Armenia today. (credit: Courtesy)
‘DIFFERENT FROM our neighbors’: Armenia today. (credit: Courtesy)

Russia's state TASS news agency said the head of the Armenian police force was on the scene conducting negotiations with the man.

Gunmen possibly belong to the Combat Brotherhood 

The Interfax news agency reported earlier on Sunday, citing local media, that the gunmen might belong to the Combat Brotherhood organization, around 50 members of which had been detained earlier in the day.

The organization later denied reports about its involvement, saying it had nothing to do with the incident, Sputnik Armenia reported.



Related Tags
Russia
crime
Armenia
shooting
Grenades