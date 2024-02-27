Man throws grenade at school over daughter's punishment

Libyan authorities arrested a security personnel at a female school in Benghazi after he launched a grenade into the establishment’s courtyard, protesting his daughter’s punishment by a teacher, Arabic media reported on Tuesday.

The Benghazi security directorate said in a statement on Facebook that the guard, in his 40s, also insulted and cursed teachers at the school.

Suspect arrested by police

The statement added that authorities began investigating the crime. Under the order of First Lieutenant Almontaser Alwani, forces searched the area of Western Salmani in Benghazi.

At the outcome of the search, the police located and arrested the suspect. He was placed in custody, where he confessed.

It is yet unclear whether any damage was caused by the grenade, the media reported.