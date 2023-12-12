5 fake IDF soldiers charged with robbing Palestinian police station

Five residents of east Jerusalem, aged 20-30, were indicted at the Jerusalem District Court for orchestrating a raid on a Palestinian police station in Tekoa, disguising themselves in olive-green clothes similar to IDF uniforms and speaking Hebrew to conceal their identities.

The suspects allegedly handcuffed the police officers, stole weapons, and made threats during the incident.

The prosecutor's office has requested the court to extend the detention of the five suspects until the completion of their legal proceedings. Attorney Nehora Levy from the Jerusalem District Attorney's Office filed the indictments, outlining that the defendants meticulously planned their actions.

a flashing light on a police car (credit: INGIMAGE)

How did five east Jerusalem residents rob a Palestinian police station?

According to the indictment, they arrived at the Palestinian police station dressed in olive-green and black clothing resembling IDF uniforms, wearing face masks, and carrying fake weapons and radios. To avoid suspicion, they communicated only in Hebrew.

The suspects allegedly restrained the police officers, forced the station manager at gunpoint to open the safe, and took firearms, rifles, gas bombs, vests, batons, and handcuffs. The stolen equipment was loaded into their vehicles, which they later destroyed along with the clothes they wore.

The charges brought against the defendants include carrying and transporting weapons, theft of weapons, robbery, false imprisonment, destruction of evidence, and impersonating a soldier.