UN chief says there is growing consensus to tell Israel that a ceasefire is needed

By REUTERS
Updated: MARCH 25, 2024 09:53

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said during a visit to Jordan on Monday that there is growing international consensus to tell Israel that a ceasefire is needed and that an assault on Rafah would cause a humanitarian disaster.

"We see a growing consensus emerging in the international community to tell the Israelis that the ceasefire is needed, and I also see a growing consensus, I heard in the U.S., I heard from the European Union, not to mention, of course, the Muslim world, to tell clearly to Israelis that any ground invasion of Rafah could mean a humanitarian disaster," Guterres told a news conference.

