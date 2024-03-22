Guterres to visit Egyptian border as Israel says Rafah invasion is imminent

UN Secretary General António Guterres will meet with UN humanitarian workers on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border on Saturday during his multi-country Ramadan solidarity trip, Guterres' Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq said Friday during a briefing.

Guterres has no plans to go into Gaza as Haq said the security implications of going into Gaza would draw resources from civilians who need it.

Guterres will then travel to Jordan where he will visit UNRWA facilities and have a Ramadan Iftar with Palestinian refugees and UN staff in Amman.

Not meeting with Israeli officials

Guterres will not be meeting with Israeli officials while in the region, Haq said. DISPLACED PALESTINIANS shelter at a tent camp in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, last month. (credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/REUTERS)

Haq then said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, and other partners have lost contact with health personnel at the Al Shifa hospital in the five days since the operation there began.

'With reports of health workers being arrested and detained. He warned that the ongoing situation could affect the hospital's ability to function even minimally, and to provide and deprive people of critical life saving care," Haq said.

UNICEF and partners warn that water scarcity, hygiene challenges and inadequate sanitation services are posing serious health risks to children, according to Haq.

The UN is in touch with colleagues regarding coordinating aid distribution through the temporary pier that the US is establishing off Gaza's coast, Haq said.