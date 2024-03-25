Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

White House says US not informed of any change in plans for Israeli visit

By REUTERS
Updated: MARCH 25, 2024 17:33

The White House on Monday said it had not been informed of any change in plans for an Israeli delegation to visit Washington, despite media reports that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had canceled the visit over Washington's abstention from a UN vote demanding an immediate ceasefire.

White House spokesperson John Kirby said senior US officials would still meet for separate talks with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on hostages, humanitarian aid and protecting civilians in Rafah. He stressed that US policy had not changed, despite the decision to abstain from the UN vote.

"We were looking forward to having a discussion (about) alternatives and options to a major ground offensive because we don't believe that a ground offensive in Rafah is the right course of action," Kirby told reporters, when asked about reports that the other Israeli visit had been canceled.

Soyuz spacecraft with American, Russian and Belarusian docks with ISS
By REUTERS
03/25/2024 05:22 PM
Musk's X Corp loses lawsuit against hate speech watchdog
By REUTERS
03/25/2024 05:20 PM
Sara Netanyahu and Labor chief Merav Michaeli hold surprising meeting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/25/2024 05:20 PM
France to mobilize more soldiers for anti-terrorism unit
By REUTERS
03/25/2024 04:29 PM
White House's Sullivan to meet Israeli defense minister -official
By REUTERS
03/25/2024 04:09 PM
Israel will stop working with UNRWA in Gaza, government spokesperson says
By REUTERS
03/25/2024 04:04 PM
Netanyahu: If US doesn’t veto UNSC vote, Dermer, Hanegbi won’t visit
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/25/2024 04:02 PM
UN Security Council to meet over resolution to release hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/25/2024 03:56 PM
Israeli forces kill, arrest terrorists in overnight West Bank raid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/25/2024 01:23 PM
IDF special forces chief: We found weaponry hidden at Shifa in raid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/25/2024 12:36 PM
Macron: Group behind Moscow attack also attempted attacks in France
By REUTERS
03/25/2024 12:08 PM
Fighter jets strike Hezbollah, rockets fired into Israel's North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/25/2024 11:35 AM
Israeli gov't to abandon effort to raise IDF draft exemption age to 35
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/25/2024 11:18 AM
IDF: Terror infiltration alerts near Gaza border towns a false alarm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/25/2024 10:28 AM
Lake Kinneret's water level rises by 0.5 cm - Israel's Water Authority
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/25/2024 08:05 AM