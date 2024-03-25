UNSC approves resolution demanding immediate ceasefire in Gaza

The resolution also demands the immediate and unconditional release of Israeli hostages.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MARCH 25, 2024 16:48
A general view shows a plate with United States, inside of the U.N. headquarters, on the day members of the United Nations Security Council vote on a Gaza resolution that demands an immediate ceasefire. March 25, 2024 (photo credit: Andrew Kelly/Reuters)
(photo credit: Andrew Kelly/Reuters)

The UN Security Council approved a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza on Monday afternoon. The US decided to abstain from the vote and did not veto the resolution like past similar resolutions.

The resolution demanded an immediate ceasefire for Ramadan that will lead to a permanent ceasefire, said the representative from Mozambique, who introduced the resolution. 

The resolution also demands the immediate and unconditional release of Israeli hostages, and emphasized that humanitarian access must be allowed to hostages to meet their medical and other needs.

The adoption of the draft resolution is an important step the council can build upon to address the situation in Gaza, said the representative from Mozambique.



