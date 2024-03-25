American hostage families implore US-Israel meetings to focus on hostage release

The family members of the eight American hostages who remain in Gaza urged the US and Israel to "focus first and foremost on getting all of the hostages home" during the bilateral meetings on Monday in Washington.

"Each passing day could be the last for our innocent family members held hostage by Hamas under horrific conditions, deep in tunnels under Gaza. For some of our loved ones, time has run out, and their bodies are still being held by Hamas. Please, allow us to grieve for these precious souls properly," the families said in a statement.

"It has been 171 days too many. We implore all parties to seize the current opportunity and bring home our loved ones now. We cannot afford to let another day go by while our families endure the pain of being torn apart and incomplete," the statement said.

The families thanked the Biden Administration for its efforts. Demonstrators protest calling for the release of Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip and against the current Israeli government outside the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv. March 23, 2024. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

Families of hostages ask Biden to push deal

Last Thursday, the families of 81 hostages, including three American families, sent a letter to Biden asking him to use all means available to convince Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to a reasonable deal.

"Simply put, ensuring the hostage deal strengthens Israel's security. As Israel's closest ally, we seek your assistance in steering the Israeli Prime Minister towards the right course of action. Above all, the Israeli public yearns for the safe return of the hostages," the letter said. "We are reaching out to you because we are increasingly frustrated andworried about the lack of ongoing communication and commitment from the Israeli Prime Minister and the War Cabinet to the hostage release cause."

The letter was coordinated by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, a statement released on Saturday said.