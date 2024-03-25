US Amb. Greenfield to UNSC: Stop political games, pressure Hamas to accept deal

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfiled addressed the Security Council following the draft resolution vote calling for an immediate ceasefire, again criticizing Russia and China for blocking the resolution the US put forward last week.

Only diplomacy can bring about a sustainable ceasefire and hostage release, Greenfield said, which the US is working around the clock to achieve.

"We're getting closer to an immediate ceasefire with the release of all hostages, but we're not there yet. Now, let's be clear. A ceasefire could have come about months ago if Hamas had been willing to release hostages months ago," Greenfield said. "Instead, Hamas continues to stand in the way of peace to throw up roadblocks, cower in tunnels beneath Gaza cities and under civilian infrastructure, and hide among the civilian population."

Greenfield asked members of the Security Council and member states to speak out and demand that Hamas accept the deal on the table, but she didn't expect Russia and China to do so.

"Just last week, Russia and China vetoed a resolution that condemned this horrific attack, a resolution the vast majority of these councils support. They have shown time and time again that they are not interested in advancing achievable peace through diplomatic efforts, nor for all their rhetoric," Greenfield said.

She accused Russia and China of using the conflict as a political means to try and divide the Security Council.

"It is deeply, deeply cynical, and we should all see through that," Greenfield said.

Previous resolutions did not put enough blame or pressure on Hamas

Greenfield said she could not vote yes for Monday's resolution as it ignored key edits requested by the US, such as adding a condemnation of Hamas.

The US ambassador repeated the only path forward for a ceasefire is the release of the hostages, which together will allow for more aid to get into Gaza and allow parties to work toward a future where Hamas can no longer threaten Israel.

"This resolution rightly acknowledges that during Ramadan, we must recommit to peace. Hamas can do that by accepting the deal on the table. A ceasefire can begin immediately with the release of the first hostage. And so we must put pressure on Hamas to do just that," Greenfield said.

"This is the only path to securing a ceasefire and the release of hostages, as we have all called for today. That is what this resolution means: a ceasefire of any duration must come with the release of hostages," she said.