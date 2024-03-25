Two survivors of the October 7 Supernova festival massacre were detained, berated, and treated with suspicion by UK Border Patrol Officers at Manchester Airport on Sunday, the Jewish Representative Council of Greater Manchester and Region claimed on Monday.
Supernova Oct 7 massacre survivors detained, berated by UK border police
By REUTERS03/25/2024 09:05 PM
