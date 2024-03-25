Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Supernova Oct 7 massacre survivors detained, berated by UK border police

By MICHAEL STARR

Two survivors of the October 7 Supernova festival massacre were detained, berated, and treated with suspicion by UK Border Patrol Officers at Manchester Airport on Sunday, the Jewish Representative Council of Greater Manchester and Region claimed on Monday. 

UN says ‘settler-colonialist’ Israel committing genocide in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/25/2024 09:50 PM
South Africa welcomes adoption of UN Security Council resolution on Gaza
By REUTERS
03/25/2024 09:05 PM
Putin: Moscow attack fits into Ukraine's attacks on Russia
By REUTERS
03/25/2024 08:50 PM
Moscow attackers briefly entered Turkey to renew Russian res. permits
By REUTERS
03/25/2024 08:04 PM
US dismisses Russia linking shooting to Ukraine as 'Kremlin propaganda'
By REUTERS
03/25/2024 05:58 PM
Soyuz spacecraft with American, Russian and Belarusian docks with ISS
By REUTERS
03/25/2024 05:22 PM
Sara Netanyahu and Labor chief Merav Michaeli hold surprising meeting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/25/2024 05:20 PM
France to mobilize more soldiers for anti-terrorism unit
By REUTERS
03/25/2024 04:29 PM
White House's Sullivan to meet Israeli defense minister -official
By REUTERS
03/25/2024 04:09 PM
Israel will stop working with UNRWA in Gaza, government spokesperson says
By REUTERS
03/25/2024 04:04 PM
Netanyahu: If US doesn’t veto UNSC vote, Dermer, Hanegbi won’t visit
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/25/2024 04:02 PM
UN Security Council to meet over resolution to release hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/25/2024 03:56 PM
Israeli forces kill, arrest terrorists in overnight West Bank raid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/25/2024 01:23 PM
Macron: Group behind Moscow attack also attempted attacks in France
By REUTERS
03/25/2024 12:08 PM
Fighter jets strike Hezbollah, rockets fired into Israel's North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/25/2024 11:35 AM