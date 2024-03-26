Jerusalem Post
US imposes sanctions on finance, trade facilitators of Houthis, Hezbollah, Quds Force

By REUTERS
MARCH 26, 2024

The United States on Tuesday imposed counter-terrorism sanctions on what it described as finance and trade facilitators for Yemen's Houthis, Iran's Quds Force, and the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah.

The U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement that the sanctions target six entities, one individual, and two tankers based or registered in Liberia, India, Vietnam, Lebanon, and Kuwait and that have engaged in facilitating commodity shipments and financial transactions.

"We will continue to use the tools at our disposal to target those who ship illicit cargo to benefit terrorist groups," U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

Separately, the Treasury Department also imposed sanctions on 11 individuals and entities for supporting Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad's regime through "the facilitation of illicit financial transfers and trafficking of illegal drugs," the department said.

