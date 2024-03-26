IDF confirms senior Hamas member Marwan Issa was killed in strike

IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari confirmed on Tuesday evening that Marwan Issa, the deputy head of Hamas’s al-Qassam Brigades, was killed in an airstrike in central Gaza earlier this month.

The IDF confirmed earlier this month that Issa was targeted in an airstrike in Nuseirat in central Gaza but said they were unable to confirm without a doubt that he was killed in the strike until now.

Along with Issa, Hagari added that the IDF eliminated Ghazi Abu Tama’ah, a senior member of Hamas’s military council. Abu Tama’ah was the head of Hamas’s combat assistance headquarters and served as one of the main decision-makers for military matters in Hamas.

Hagari added that in the ongoing operation in Shifa Hospital, the IDF arrested Radwan Yunes Kamal Tapash, an official responsible for metal turning in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Hashem Muhammad Hassen Bash, a senior official responsible for finances and acquisitions within Hamas, and Bachar Ahmad Bachar Kanita, a senior official in Hamas’s defense and security administration.