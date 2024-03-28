Biden calls Joe Lieberman's spirit of independence 'essence of the American story'

President Joe Biden released a statement Thursday afternoon mourning the passing of former senator and Jewish political trailblazer Joe Lieberman. Biden said he and Lieberman served in the Senate together for 20 years.

"He was principled, steadfast, and unafraid to stand up for what he thought was right. He was a friend," Biden said. "Joe’s fierce spirit of independence is the essence of the American story."

Biden recognized Lieberman's legislative successes and championioning of the environment, gun safety and reproductive freedom. Biden said the former senator played a key role in creating the Department of Homeland Security after September 11.

"And his historic bid for the Vice Presidency, as the first Jewish candidate on a major party ticket, took our nation one step closer to realizing the full promise of America," Biden said. "Joe believed in a shared purpose of serving something bigger than ourselves. He lived the values of his faith as he worked to repair the wounds of the world."In a separate statement, Vice President Kamala Harris said Lieberman was driven by a fierce belief in American values, people, and future.

"Senator Lieberman was one of the first lawmakers to raise the alarm about the urgency of the climate crisis. He played a vital role in repealing “Don’t Ask Don’t Tell,” making it possible for LGBTQ+ Americans to serve openly in our armed forces.

He traveled the world to stand up for American interests and values and believed deeply in the importance of America’s global leadership," Harris said. "And he broke barriers in his bid for the Vice Presidency as the first Jewish candidate on a major party presidential ticket, showing countless Americans what was possible."