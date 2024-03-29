NY Republican rep. promotes requiring Israeli support of US foreign policy

Rep. Anthony D'Esposito (R-NY) introduced a resolution on Tuesday which would require Israel to be in full support of any changes to American foreign policy as it relates to the war against Hamas, a statement from his office said.

“Now more than ever, it is vital that the United States stands shoulder to shoulder with our Israeli allies in their fight against Hamas terrorists and other antisemitic forces,” D’Esposito said. “Passing this critical piece of legislation will go a long way towards preserving Israel’s security and ensuring that America is able to best support our greatest ally.”

D'Esposito said the resolution came on the heels of the US abstaining from the United Nations Security Council ceasefire resolution on Monday.

"Following Biden and Thomas-Greenfield's abject failure of leadership, the vast majority of Israel's parliament voted to reject the push for a unilateral recognition of a 'Palestinian state,'" D'Esposito said. "The United States must stand with Israel and ensure that any negotiations, including those for a 'ceasefire' or 'Palestinian state,' have the full cooperation and approval of Israel before proceeding forward."