Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Independence Day fly over canceled due to the need focus on the war

By MAARIV
Updated: MARCH 29, 2024 16:55

Following a consultation between Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, the IDF confirmed on Friday that it would not hold the Air Force flight and Fleet in Eilat on this year's Independence Day.

The IDF explained that the step came as a result of the army's focus on the war and in accordance with the recommendation of the commanders of the Navy and the Air Force.

It was also reported that the flight for Memorial Day will take place as usual over Mount Pilot and Mount Herzl.

Moscow court puts ninth attack suspect under pre-trial custody
By REUTERS
03/29/2024 05:31 PM
N.Ireland's DUP leader Donaldson steps down after police charges
By REUTERS
03/29/2024 04:12 PM
Northern Command official speaks to the authorities in the north
By MAARIV
03/29/2024 03:25 PM
Russian prosecutors: Queen of Soviet pop is a 'foreign agent'
By REUTERS
03/29/2024 03:06 PM
Israel approves Palestinian convert's residency request posthumously
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/29/2024 02:18 PM
Russia says UN Security Council needs new approach to North Korea
By REUTERS
03/29/2024 01:04 PM
Erdogan coming to US on May 9
By REUTERS
03/29/2024 11:37 AM
IDF, Shin Bet arrest terror suspects in overnight West Bank operation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/29/2024 11:33 AM
Israel Police, IDF arrest four illegal aliens near Dead Sea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/29/2024 10:47 AM
Ukrainian military destroys 26 Russian-launched missiles, 58 drones
By REUTERS
03/29/2024 09:49 AM
Russia attacks three thermal power plants of Ukraine's power firm DTEK
By REUTERS
03/29/2024 09:26 AM
Poland scrambles aircraft due to Russian strikes on Ukraine
By REUTERS
03/29/2024 08:41 AM
Gaza protesters interrupt Biden, Obama, Clinton fundraiser
By REUTERS
03/29/2024 05:31 AM
Israeli clocks spring forward an hour for daylight savings
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/29/2024 03:00 AM
US military says it destroyed 4 drones launched by Yemen's Houthis
By REUTERS
03/29/2024 01:56 AM