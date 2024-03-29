Independence Day fly over canceled due to the need focus on the war

Following a consultation between Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, the IDF confirmed on Friday that it would not hold the Air Force flight and Fleet in Eilat on this year's Independence Day.

The IDF explained that the step came as a result of the army's focus on the war and in accordance with the recommendation of the commanders of the Navy and the Air Force.

It was also reported that the flight for Memorial Day will take place as usual over Mount Pilot and Mount Herzl.