IDF chief of staff at Shifa Hospital: 'We achieved a major goal'

IDF chief of staff Herzi Halevi arrived at Shifa Hospital on Friday, where he held an assessment of ongoing operations with the commander of the IDF's Southern Command, colonel Yaron Finkleman, commander of the 162nd Division lieutenant colonel Itzik Cohen, and commander of Shayetet 13, lieutenant colonel "A," along with other senior IDF commanders.

Halevi stated, "After two weeks, we carried out a successful operation. To carry out something of this scale during a war is very complex.

"We are doing everything possible to prevent harm to patients and medical teams. The fact that this operation saw no harm to a single medical staff member or patient, but we were able to kill and capture many, many terrorists is a very significant achievement."

"This operation is not over, but we achieved a major goal, and we will continue to operate thoroughly until we are successful," he added.